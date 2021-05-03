Webster Groves residents are currently facing our share of divisive issues including the use tax, redevelopment project and A4 rezoning proposal. There are very good people making very good arguments on both sides of each issue.
Differences of opinion are a sign of an engaged and healthy community. God forbid we should all think, feel and act the same. There’s nothing quite like a good, positive and respectful debate to illuminate all sides of an issue. It’s how we learn from each other.
The problem is if allowed to fester and go unresolved for too long, even the most positive debate risks becoming hopelessly stuck and turning into a negative, nasty and ugly war of personal attacks. Sound familiar?
For your consideration, there is a better, proven solution to unite and move us forward by practicing the path of peace and progress.
After upfront debate: 1) Call a truce and lay down our “weapons,” 2) Reach across the divide and establish trust, 3) Find middle or common ground, and 4) Make fair and meaningful concessions to reach a mutually beneficial peace agreement both sides can defend and support.
War divides us. Peace unites us. And “No Peace, No Progress.” It’s that simple.
Dave Buck
Webster Groves