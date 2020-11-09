Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, there was a magical town called Mirkwood. It had a quaint and historic downtown. The tallest buildings were only four stories high. Inhabitants took pride in living in Mirkwood rather than nearby towns like Claytown, Des Pear or Webster Orchards (though the latter had a similar story).
Town leaders, who undoubtedly loved Mirkwood, decided to study what the Mirkwood of the future should look like. Few Mirkwood citizens paid attention, as they were focused on other things. These folks decided downtown Mirkwood — especially the north end — was underutilized. After all, the other towns were building very large buildings that housed many, many people. Mirkwood was missing out on all of this. Remaining unique would just not cut it.
So, it was decided that Mirkwood would raise its maximum building height from 50 feet to 60 feet to attract developers. Mirkwood, too, could have taller buildings housing many people.
And, lo, the developers came. Commercial property values increased with the allowance of five-story buildings. Developers being developers, they proposed a six-story building that was 76-feet high. If 60 feet is good, surely 76 feet is better. The building would provide 176 apartments versus the allowed 93. Go big or go home!
But, no worries. Amid strong citizen protest, the proper ruling committee did not recommend approval.
Undeterred, the developer resubmitted for a building that was 67 feet tall at its highest point. It had 152 units (59 more than allowed).
On Nov. 5, the town leaders must vote whether to allow a five-story building that will bring in more tax dollars, or reject it because it significantly exceeds the zoning code and will completely change the character of Mirkwood. Here’s hoping we all live happily ever after.
Phil Hutchison
Kirkwood