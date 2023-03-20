Sixty years past, we settled in beautiful Webster Groves — it was like family and that was present at city hall.
When Glenn Sheffield became mayor to an adult-behaving council, difficult planning and financial issues were handled in a business-like manner and carried out by specially trained and experienced city managers Carl Ramey, Milton Matthews and city hall staff. A new recreation complex and bootstrap campaign made us proud and safe, with our fire and police always “at ready” for all situations and emergencies.
We shined bright and were known as the Queen of the Suburbs! Gerry Welch becoming mayor was the perfect fit with her economics background, leading a council savvy to city management — like family. Updating our parks and developing nature trails added to the mayor’s list of accomplishments, further enhancing our city.
Financial accounts and outlays were kept in their proper place, ready for emergencies, not to be dipped into for novel ventures. City Manager Steve Wylie kept our city financially secure.
COVID-19, higher fuel costs and other concerns signaled a fiscal warning, only to be ignored. Rearranging fire and medical emergency equipment and personnel endangered our residents and property, forcing firefighters to “make do with less,” contrary to insurance underwriters regulations. We risk rate increases of our fire and security insurance, no thanks to the “deaf-ear tinkering” actions of current city management.
Fireman Salvo Parenti was not compensated for his six-month military obligation away from fire duty, forcing financial pain on his family. Parenti was reviled for talking about his loss. As an Ohio National Guard member, I am in agreement with his concern!
Spending on novel and fire-prone electric cars is premature in these difficult times, destroying our faith in our city’s once promising future. Queen of the Suburbs, once shining bright, is now dimming!
David M. Homeier
Webster Groves