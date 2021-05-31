I am not going to come right out and say I am smile starved, but I do have happy faces drawn on all the basketballs, soccer balls and baseballs in my garage — ooh, that darn mask. I also will not get out of my professional lane and suggest when people should stop wearing them; of course, consult with your physician. I hope no one is saying this is forever.
When that day does come, and it will come, when you put your favorite mask in your keepsake box like a relic from some past war, let the smiles commence. On that day and from that day forward, remember that special gift that you have that has been hidden from the world and decide to put it back in full use. Think what that smile means to all of those around you who love and care for you. It means their lives are little better.
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, but I think the smile is the door to the heart. Smile deprivation may sound vague, but you do not have to be a very abstract thinker to understand what connections have not been made, what feelings of joy have been flattened by that veil. Even if you just count the unconveyed simple saucy smirks or the sweet silent simpers, I think the absence can be felt. Even if you just count the dogs’ tails “unwagged” or the strangers who did not yawn when you did, the lost simpatico is quite real.
So, this is what I am asking, as the masks come down — smush a smile up on your face and radiate. Glow that sweet glow of emotion and beam so big, that if attempted with eyes alone, it would just cause irreversible crow’s feet.
Tom Gianino
Kirkwood