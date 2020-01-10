Having read others’ opinions about climate change, I’m offering mine: climate change, and man’s contribution, does not exist.
I have, however, no facts to back up my statement. Despite my self-appointed expertise, I have never led, or participated in, a scientific study of climate change. If you agreed with my declaration, was it because it’s obvious: temperature cycles have occurred for ages and mother nature is just doing her thing.
Unfortunately, things that look equal aren’t always equal. From my armchair, a round earth looks like a flat earth. Are they equal? Notably, members of the Flat Earth Society, as do climate change deniers, argue that those who disagree with their position have succumbed to peer pressure, were paid off, have doctored documentation or are just bad people. In the absence of facts, one is left with conspiracy theories and character assassination to support a position. Seems a trend these days.
The goal of scientists (in contrast to that of the CEO of ExxonMobil or our beloved politician) is to find out how things work and to do so in a scrutinized, peer reviewed manner designed to limit errors and human bias. I don’t wish to imply that some scientists can’t be bought, or make mistakes, but the profession has built-in means by which such events are self-limiting.
When independent thinkers, who pride themselves on calling out and testing for errors agree on the data, the best interpretation is advanced, to then be supported or negated by the continued amassing of data designed to test that interpretation. So, who am I to deny their expertise, particularly when science influences every other aspect of my life — the medicines I take, the water I drink, the technology I use, and the football plays I marvel at, all brought to you by science.
Webster Groves