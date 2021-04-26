Let me ask what some may consider a stupid question: Why is it that whenever someone criticizes either a Democrat or Republican, the criticism is in the form of shaming, a perceived personal attack or a moral failure?
Has anyone — I repeat anyone — ever thought that the analysis of the criticizer is flawed, potentially motivated by media outlets, so as to not address the subject that matters to the inquiry? If not, we will forever be at complete odds with each other — Democrats and Republicans — due to our failure to understand that this subject monetizes, minimizes and motivates both major parties.
Can you imagine the leaders of the so-called major parties when they see, learn and/or amplify individuals parroting their mantra: “Attack the other side with what we are actually doing in order to gain advantage and/or develop cover or plausible deniability!”
They salivate at the profit effect. They completely embrace this division as it brings in substantial funds, supports right/left media outlets and advertising dollars, and likely perpetrates the vision of America that the media needs to generate profits.
Let’s all say no more! Consider for a moment that all of us, both Democrat and Republican, have essentially the same values as Americans — family, faith, security, independence, and love for family and neighbors.
Let me ask another stupid question: Can we acknowledge our common values, talk and listen to each other in an active and productive way? Can we discard the personal attacks, supposed moral/legal/ethical high ground and speak/listen to each other in an effort to bring this division to an end?
Ladies and gentlemen, it is not too late. I think we can! I think we must! If we don’t, I fear for our union. Now is the time! Tell me, what can we do to heal as a country? Your answer — everyone’s answer — is valued.
Kevin D. Wayman
Webster Groves