For me, reading through the Mailbag page each week often elicits a couple chuckles or even groans. Last week was no different.
Jane J. Smith from Kirkwood wrote a letter criticizing the Webster-Kirkwood Times for publishing a letter that she deemed “a garbage dump of adjectives” along with simply “an opportunity to inappropriately vent.”
Ms. Smith shared that she does agree with the freedom of speech granted under the U.S. Constitution, but seemingly not to the extent that she has to read someone’s opinion in print if it is not considered “sensible.” It also seems that even if a non-sensible opinion should sneak in, there is absolutely no way it should be at the top of the page!
There are many outlets available for those who only want to be faced with views that support their thinking. I appreciate the many perspectives that are represented by the WKT. Happy reading. End of vent.
Andrea Bates
Des Peres