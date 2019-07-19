Regarding last week’s crime report about all the tomatoes being stolen from the lady’s garden, I witnessed this incident. While taking an evening walk I saw a figure in the shadows by our neighbor’s tomato garden. I moved in a little closer and observed a young adult stealing the tomatoes.
I activated my cellphone to call 911 but had second thoughts. My voice would give away my presence and the thief would quickly leave. It would be better to use the phone for a picture. I quietly tried to get a good position and angle for the photo.
However, the young male suddenly noticed me. Our eyes met and for a moment we were frozen together in time. I raised the camera for a facial picture.
But just then he turned and ran. He went over the fence into the adjoining yard. By now my adrenalin had kicked in and perhaps foolishly I climbed over too. It was too late. I only caught a final glimpse of the thief as his white tail cleared another fence and he was gone.
Webster Groves