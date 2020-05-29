Initially, there were six options addressing overcrowding in Kirkwood schools that focus groups were shown. This was eventually whittled down to the Green and Blue options. The difference between them was the construction of a new elementary school costing $42 million.
Additional classrooms and facilities in other schools would be the same for both options. While the Green option (Prop S) would drop the debt service property tax by $0.07/$100 assessed valuation, the Blue option could have decreased the debt service by $0.11/$100.
The other issue is the operating costs for new construction. A new school would have a proposed yearly operating cost (new employees, utilities, etc.) of $2.1 million. The yearly operating costs for the Blue option would be 25% of the cost for Prop S. This means that a YES vote on Prop S will require an operating fund tax increase in the 2024/25 fiscal year of unknown amount.
While some new construction without a new school might be necessary, the School District could borrow $52 million for 20 years and give residents a tax decrease of $0.15/$100 assessed valuation while funding the Blue option. Instead we are given the most expensive proposal! A NO vote would tell the board to readdress the issue as was done when voters defeated the $99 million Prop K (KWEST) bond issue in 2003.
Alan Hopefl
Kirkwood School District Budget & Finance Committee Member