In her Jan. 29 Letter to the Editor, Ms. Pam Fichter of Warson Woods suggests that Democrats are “Afraid Of An Investigation” into the 2020 presidential election.
I am a Democrat, and I am not afraid. Ms. Fichter cites as her source of “significant irregularities in the 2020 presidential race” the Navarro Report (navarroreport.com). I read the report. All three of them. They are rife with inaccuracies.
I offer one example. On page 5 of the third report, in figure three it lists the “number of dead voters in Georgia” as “10,315.” There is no citation indicating where this number came from. I did some digging. I could not find a single source to confirm the Navarro report’s claim of “10,315 dead voters.”
Instead, I discovered there were only two cases of voter fraud due to “a dead person voting” in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election. The source for my information is Ryan Germany, the Republican counsel to the Secretary of State for Georgia. This fact has been widely reported and was easy to verify from multiple media platforms. You can Google it.
So, why do so many Republicans continue to make the false claim that there were “significant irregularities in the 2020 presidential race?” Perhaps they have not spent the time to dig into the details. When you conduct an actual investigation, the truth is clear to see.
The thousands of everyday people, civil servants and election officials who administered and oversaw the 2020 election did their job. The judges who examined each and every court case filed by Mr. Trump’s legal team and who found no widespread evidence of fraud did their job. Now we, as citizens, need to do our job. Read the facts. Accept the facts. Move forward.
David Rowan
Kirkwood