Dankenbring, Raymond (Ray) Clyde, 98, peacefully passed the sunny morning of May 17, 2022, at Meramec Bluffs, Ballwin, Missouri.
Ray was born Feb. 5, 1924, during a snowstorm in Sweet Springs, Missouri. When Ray was 9, the A.F. Dankenbring family (Maurice, Leonard, James (Bud), Ray, Margaret) moved to a farm near Waterloo, Iowa.
“I was the only student in the eighth grade” Ray mentioned of his one-room schoolhouse there.
After working the family farm with his father and mother, Arthur and Wilhelmina Dankenbring, through WWII, Ray entered Iowa State College and Farmhouse Fraternity, where he graduated with a degree in agricultural journalism in 1950. Ray married Lois Ann Meyer (1922-2019) on Aug. 27, 1949.
Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, soon hired Ray for their editorial staff. In 1951, Ray became associate editor at Farm Journal Magazine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where sons Jim (James) and Tom (Thomas) were born. In 1961, the family moved to Kirkwood, Missouri, when Ray became editor of Checkerboard Magazine, and worked in public relations for the Ralston Purina Company until 1984.
Ray enjoyed the writing of several books (“non-fiction, of course”) and other journalistic endeavors. Vegetable gardening and his “Ripple Rock” acreage near Potosi, Missouri, kept Ray connected to “The Land” these years.
Ray’s grandchildren — born to Jim and Vickie: Tom (Anna), Scott and Betsy; and born to Tom and Mindy: Mary, Jane (Neil), John (1989-2009), and Mark — all recall beloved times with Gramps. Great-grandchildren — Andrew, Will, Molly, Ben (Tom, Anna); Cora and Vivienne (Betsy); and Audrey and Grace (Jane, Neil) — all shared time with Gramps. His spirit lives on in all of us.
Say his friends and caretakers, “Ray is one of the kindest men I’ve ever met.”
The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the marvelous staff at Meramec Bluffs for their wonderful care. A memorial service honoring Ray’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2, Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr., Ballwin, MO 63021.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may go to Lutheran Senior Services (LSS), 1150 Hanley Industrial Court, St. Louis, MO 63144, or www.lssliving.org/give-online.