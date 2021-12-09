Henry, Raymond Coleman, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Noelker) Henry; beloved father of Laura Elizabeth Henry and Bridget Ann Schaefer (Donald); dear stepfather of Timothy, Matthew, Christopher, Kevin, and Molly McAvin; and devoted “Papa Ray” to seven step-grandchildren.
Ray served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, and earned his Ph.D. in educational psychology from St. Louis University. He was a gifted cook, ace car mechanic, a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a wonderful father and stepfather to his family.
Ray donated his body to Washington University. Private family memorial service.