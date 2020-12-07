The man who inspired the creation of Des Peres Park in the early 1970s was honored with a memorial tribute monument plaque on Saturday, Nov. 28, during a limited, private family ceremony due to the pandemic.
Raymond Barrett, 87, has lived in the Berkley Manor subdivision of Des Peres since 1969, and it’s because of his vision that Des Peres Park exists instead of another shopping center. Barrett ran for mayor of Des Peres in the city’s 1972 election. His platform was for the city to purchase the building and grounds of the empty orphanage owned by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for the purpose of creating a public park for the city of Des Peres. At the time, a large discount retail chain was interested in developing the property into a large shopping area.
Barrett and his opponent in the mayoral race, Robert Heimsch, tied with the exact same number of votes. To avoid a run-off election, Barrett offered to concede if Heimsch would incorporate Barrett’s park vision into his new administration. The agreement was reached, the property was purchased, and the park was dedicated in 1974 with city hall occupying the building that was the former orphanage.
Current Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker addressed the small crowd of family and friends at the recent ceremony to honor Barrett. The mayor thanked Barrett for his vision and perseverance that has delighted residents and park visitors for nearly 50 years.