Martin, Raymond A., died March 5, 2020, after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Hastings) Martin. He is survived by his sons, Jack (Laurie), Joel (Leslie) and Jim (Kendra), grandchildren Anna (Eric), Katie, Jacob and Matthew, and one great-grandchild, Tyler.
Ray was born Nov. 22, 1924 in Fitzhugh, Oklahoma. He was proud of attaining his Eagle Scout Award and his service in the Navy in WWII. He graduated from Marquette University and married Frances on June 15, 1947.
After many moves around the country, they settled down for good in Webster Groves in 1963.
Ray was a leader in the Boy Scouts for many years, and he was also active in local history round tables and Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Ray retired in 1986 after a long career in railroading and shipping. Ray and Fran moved to Laclede Groves in 2009.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Webster Groves. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Foundation.