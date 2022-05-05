Romo, Ray. Fortified with the Sacrament of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 22, 2022, at the age of 93.
He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Frances Romo (nee Matthews); loving father of Michelle (Steve) Hieger, Linda (John) Thomas and Deborah (Ron) Medley; dear grandfather (Poppo) of Lauren Hieger, Michael (Erin) Hieger, Carolyn (Kevin) Davis, Katherine Thomas (fiancé Jack Brinton), Matthew Thomas and Joseph Medley, III; great-Poppo of Evelyn, Lila, Charlie and Marianne; dear brother of the late Ruth (Edward) Fishburn; and dear uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.
Ray was a graduate of the Missouri School of Mines-Rolla. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and continued to serve on the board after graduation. Ray served in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant.
Ray worked as a mechanical engineer for Laclede Steel. Ray taught at Washington University in St. Louis. He was a long time member of Norwood Hill Country Club. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society. He played volleyball and walked with the Mall Walkers. Ray and his wife traveled throughout the world during their lifetime.
He was a strong family man. He guided his family with his positive attitude, kindness, soft, stern way, and a warm smile. He was a true gentleman. He always attended his grandchildren’s events.
A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Peters Catholic Church in Kirkwood, Missouri, followed by a celebration in honor of Ray’s life. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Academy of the Sacred Heart in St. Charles, Central Institute of the Deaf in St. Louis, or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.