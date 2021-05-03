It’s bizarro world in Warson Woods where the mayor and his supporters on the board of aldermen want to defund the police so they can invest millions in infrastructure projects. Why? Residents are still trying to figure that one out.
Initially, the mayor suggested that eliminating the city’s police force and contracting for reduced service from the city of Glendale was financially motivated. But city leadership quickly backed away from that position, explaining that Warson Woods is not “cash strapped.”
Coincidentally, this clarification came around the same time that residents began asking tough questions about city finances. So the focus was then shifted to consolidation as a way to improve delivery of services. Except again, those pesky residents recognized that the proposal of one dedicated patrolman on duty is actually less than the current two.
Undismayed, the mayor and his crew turned to other foils — the defunct Better Together effort and the state legislature — suggesting that our city of 2,000 needs to be proactive in controlling its destiny and maintaining its autonomy (ironically, by farming out its police to someone else).
So apparently, we can lay the blame for this proposal on a never-happening city-county merger and a Missouri House Bill (HB 874) with no discernible support. (Two Democrats joined five Republicans to vote 7-0 to not even pass the bill out of committee.)
Check back next week for the latest rationale. The mayor contends there’s no hidden agenda. Residents are scratching their heads, still trying to identify the unhidden one.
Rob Hurtt
Warson Woods