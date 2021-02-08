Mayor Gerry Welch of Webster Groves is among those raising concerns over a proposed 21% water rate hike. The region’s major water utility wants to increase revenues by $75 million. The plan was the subject of public hearings throughout January.
“According to our city’s calculations, this hike is going to work out closer to 24%,” said Welch. “This is the wrong time to have such a large increase. For one thing, people are out of work or their hours are cut back because of the pandemic. Where will they find the money?
“It’s also a bad time for this because we are being urged now to use more water for hygiene in a pandemic,” added Welch. “So, if people can’t pay more and the water gets shut off, how does that help in the crisis we are facing?”
Missouri American Water detailed its request in June to replace 275 miles of water and sewer pipelines and to upgrade treatment plants, storage tanks, wells and pumping stations across Missouri. The utility provides water to nearly 1.5 million people in 200 communities in the state. Its request must go to the state Public Service Commission.
“By making prudent, ongoing investments to maintain and upgrade our water and sewer systems, Missouri American Water is committed to protecting public health and safety in the communities we serve,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water.
“These investments are key to our commitment to provide outstanding service and reliability, both now and for future generations,” added Dewey. “At the same time, we remain steadfastly committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers.”
John Coffman, executive director of the Consumers Council of Missouri, said vulnerable citizens are already having a tough time keeping the lights on, the heat on and water flowing in the current COVID-19 crisis.
“Now that the public hearings are over, which were virtual, there will be an evidentiary hearing in Jefferson City on Feb. 22,” explained Coffman. “If the plan goes before the Public Service Commission unchanged and then gets put in place for ratepayers in May, I think there will be some outrage.
“There will be rate shock in Webster and Kirkwood, and really all of St. Louis County,” added Coffman. “I think rate shock comes whenever hikes are more than 9%. The public takes notice when things go into double digits.”
Coffman said the utility wants to hike rates and make them uniform throughout the state. He said this is fundamentally unfair because outstate areas require much more pipe and infrastructure, while urban and suburban areas serve many more people with less infrastructure.
A legislature which is dominated by rural representation will go along with this formula, but urban and suburban lawmakers are likely to cry foul as their constituents are put in the position of subsidizing the rest of the state.
Webster Groves Water Utility
The city of Webster Groves once had its own water utility, but sold it about 20 years ago when aging pipes began breaking and residents in some areas complained about low water pressure.
In the face of hefty rate hikes, some residents are now questioning whether the city made a mistake getting out of the water business. They ask if the city could not be master of its own fate with the current proposed rate hike.
“Our water delivery system had lots of issues,” said Mayor Welch. “Owning it would be to no advantage now because we have to buy the water from somewhere, even if we had the pipes. Missouri American Water has the water and we have to buy it from them.”
Coffman agreed. He said the situation is not like Kirkwood’s electrical distribution system, where Kirkwood is in the position of buying electric from Ameren, the Greenbelt Express Clean Line or other sources. Missouri American appears to have a monopoly on water.
“Webster Groves and many other cities in the state have to buy water from Missouri American Water regardless of whether they own their own water distribution system,” said Coffman. “That’s why the public hearings are so important.
“People have to offer their opinions, tell the Public Service Commission if they can’t deal with another hike,” said Coffman, who is a Webster Groves resident. “I think the hearings were under the radar and now they are over. People have a lot on their plates, but they need to contact the Public Service Commission now.”
Drowning In Bills?
Mayor Welch said the city of Webster Groves has been encouraging residents to offer their opinions on the proposed hike. Written comments can be sent to the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, MO 65102, or electronically at psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments (see File No. WR-2020-0344).
“We are concerned about how hard a water rate hike like this would be for many of our residents, as well as all over St. Louis County,” said Welch. “But it is going to be tough on our city budget as well.
“The city uses a lot of water,” added Welch. “And when we get to summer, think about what it costs to fill up the swimming pool with water. The big issue, though, is vulnerable residents.”
Coffman said the Consumers Council of Missouri has been working throughout the pandemic to stop disconnections of electric, natural gas and water to residents, as well as to stop evictions. He said the consumers’ group will now work extra hard to hold the line on utility rate hikes.
“People are hurting,” said Coffman. “We work with a variety of social justice organizations and charitable groups to try to ease the pain. A lot of the volunteers in these groups are from Webster Groves and Kirkwood.”