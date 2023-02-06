St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently told the county council the current situation with the St. Louis County budget is not sustainable. The budget deficit for next year is estimated at around $40 million. The problem is that spending has been exceeding revenue rather than matching it.
Page has been the county executive for nearly four years and was chairman of the county council for two years before that. If the budget is out of kilter, he has to accept a large part of the blame. Yet he often acts like a bystander.
One source for the county to get additional revenue was the Rams settlement. But Page went along with the settlement though it shortchanged St. Louis County — by $56 million.
The Rams settlement total was $790 million. After the lawyers got their cut and $70 million was allocated to the Regional Sports Authority, about $450 million was left. Had that been split equally, the city and county would have gotten about $225 million each. But the county only got $169 million.
Had Page insisted the county get an equal share of the settlement funds, the $56 million would have taken care of the county’s budget deficit and then some. But he went along with a settlement that badly shortchanged the county.
Tom Sullivan
University City