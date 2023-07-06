McFarland, Ramona (Mona) Jean (nee Staack), a longtime Webster Groves/Kirkwood resident and member of Webster Hills United Methodist Church and Con-cordia Lutheran Church, was born on Jan. 31, 1934, on a farm in the small community of Buck Creek near Sumner, Iowa. She passed away on June 30, 2023.
She was the second daughter of Leo W. Staack and Berdena Weiskirch Staack. Ramona is survived by three sons: Richard of Texas and Donald (Debra) and David (Julie) of Wildwood, Missouri; eight grandchildren: Charles, Thomas, George, Lauren, Courtney, James, Mark, and Sarah; a sister, Ilene Janice (Robert) Meyer of Sumner, Iowa; along with one step-sibling, Marlys Keding of Long Grove, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. McFarland; parents; stepfather; sister, Loretta Jane Corkery of West Union, Iowa; brother-in-law, Dan McFarland of Fredericksburg, Iowa; and one step-sibling, Eldon (Marilyn) Westendorf of Waverly, Iowa.
Arrangements for Mrs. McFarland by Bopp Chapel.