Lehman, Ralph S. passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019, at age 97. He was the longtime CEO of Edgewood Children’s Center in Webster Groves, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton, Kansas.
