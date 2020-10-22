Bock, Ralph R., husband, father, grandfather, business owner, musician and scientific mind, passed away on May 23, 2020, after a brief illness.
Ralph was born in Pennsylvania but lived most of his 88 years in Webster Groves. He was owner of Bock Engineering. Ralph is survived by: his wife, Kaye; daughters Jennifer Joyce (Mike) and Lin Joyce (Frank) of the St. Louis area; Ali Hartsock of Los Angeles; by stepson Mark Northrup of LaJolla; and by 12 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Lee and by stepson John Northrup.
Ralph was a baritone soloist and timpanist for 55 years at University United Methodist Church. He was an early president of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus. As a member of the Ronald Arnatt Chorale he sang with the St. Louis Symphony at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. He performed with the Chorale in the East Room of the White House. Ralph was later a guest conductor of the Chamber Chorus at the Missouri Botanical Garden Music at Ridgway series, conducting his own work. He wrote a chorale adaptation of one of Mussorgsky’s unfinished operas. It is named “A Prayer for Peace.”
Ralph was a professional engineer and a graduate of Washington
University School of Engineering. He served as second lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War. He was an absorbed and successful gardener and gourmet cook, who influenced subsequent generations in those interests, as well as in music, engineering and archaeology. Ralph was best known as a kind and loving man.