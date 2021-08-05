Naslund, Ralph, 94, passed peacefully on July 26, 2021. He was born in St. Louis in 1926 to Mary Eva (Sanders) and Ralph T. Naslund. His father succumbed to tuberculosis when Ralph was just 4 years old. He was raised by his beloved mother and his uncle, Elmer Naslund.
He left school to serve in the Army as a radio operator in the WW2 Pacific Theater and Korea. He later joined his uncle’s business and ultimately was the sole owner of Commercial Electric. In 1970, Ralph married Suzanne O’Rourke, to whom he was a devoted and loving husband. They made their home in the historical district of Webster Groves for 50 years.
Ralph was an avid reader of military history and collector of military vehicles, WW2 military radios and memorabilia. He was a ski instructor, small aircraft pilot, train enthusiast, Boy Scout Master and gun safety instructor. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Colorado, New York and Florida and cruising the Caribbean.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Suzanne. He will be interred at Jefferson Barracks on Aug. 13, 10 a.m. Arrangements by Kutis Funeral Homes.