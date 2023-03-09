Perry, Ralph Kenneth. Ken (Ralph Kenneth Perry) was born in Westminster, Maryland, on Jan. 11, 1928, and died Feb. 27, 2023, in the loving presence of dear friends and his wife, Garie. He was the only child of Charles Kenneth and Dorothy (Reifsnider) Perry. The family lived on the Reifsnider farm with his grandparents, and it was there that Ken learned horsemanship at an early age and won many equestrian awards.
At Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, Ken excelled on the Debate team and graduated class salutatorian. He then went on to Princeton University, where he majored in chemical engineering. He lettered in cross country and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1950.
His career included work with Proctor and Gamble, Lever Brothers, the Army Chemical Center during the Korean War, and Monsanto Corporation. With Monsanto for 32 years, he spent the first half producing resins in Springfield, Massachusetts, and 16 years in management in St. Louis.
Ken and Garie (Margaret Beale) were married in 1957 and lived in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, prior to his transfer to St. Louis. They were the parents of two children, Douglas and Diane. In the interest of having their children attend the Douglass Demonstration School in Webster Groves, an integrated school, they settled in Glendale.
Ken played in the Monsanto softball and basketball leagues, and played tennis until he was 90. He also was an adult sponsor of Junior Achievement and coached Little League baseball. He served as a loaned executive from Monsanto to the United Way and was active in state politics. Ken was extensively involved in the First Congregational Church (UCC) in Webster Groves
After his retirement from Monsanto at age 58, Ken and Garie’s shared interest in international relations led them on an adventure, teaching English as a second language in China. They eventually spent nine summers as program directors and visiting lecturers in over 200 Chinese classrooms.
Ken served as treasurer of the St. Louis Repertory Theatre Company for six years, actively supporting the Rep for 47 years. He was secretary for the Princeton class of 1950, and, with Garie in 1996 visited and ate breakfast in all 32 towns in the U.S. named Princeton. This prompted him to write the book, “Breakfast in Princeton, USA: A Year-Long Odyssey,” which was published in 2016.
Ken’s hobbies included crossword puzzles, hosting 125+ theme parties, and spending time at his beloved summer home in Rockport, Massachusetts, where he was active in the First Congregational Church (UCC), for which he created 383 birdhouses from local driftwood. He traveled to every state and 67 countries on all seven continents. He was an avid participant in Earthwatch volunteer programs and Road Scholar programs. He enjoyed following all kinds of sports, especially Princeton teams.
Ken was predeceased by his children, Doug and Diane. He is survived by his wife 65 years, Garie, and relatives and friends in many states and foreign countries.
A service of remembrance will be conducted at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 West Lockwood, and streamed live (bit.ly/FCCWG-Worship) on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. Ken’s ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean, near his beloved Rockport home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, or the Margaret B. and R. Kenneth Perry ‘50 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 5357, Princeton University, Princeton NJ 08543.