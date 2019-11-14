Engelmeyer, Ralph F. (Coach) died peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019 at his home at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol (Hahn) Engelmeyer, sons Timothy, Michael, daughters-in-law Dana and Erin and grandchildren Avery, Sam, Luke, Blake, Zach, and Caroline. Ralph had an undergraduate and master’s degree from Washington University. He was a teacher and coach in the Ladue School District for 37 years.
The family would like to thank Manor Grove, Martha’s Hands, and Season’s Hospice for their love, care and concern for Ralph.
Memorials can be made to: American Parkinson Disease Assn. 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd. Ste 150 Chesterfield, Mo 63017 or Missionary Flights International 3170 Airman’s Dr. Ft. Pierce, Fl 34946.