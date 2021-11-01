Driving on Kirkwood roads shows the obvious need for repairs.  Delaying needed repairs has gotten us to where we are now, bumpy rides and increased cost over earlier repair.  Prop 1 needs to be passed.  Our roads will continue to decline and repair costs will continue to rise without it.

However, when I see the amount on a receipt with 10% tax added, it is like sticker shock. When additional revenue is needed, which will be a constant, it must come from a source other than sales tax.  Sales tax disproportionately affects those with a lower income.  Ten percent is a too common amount now.  Lowering it would be ideal; raising it would be obscene.

Bev White

Kirkwood