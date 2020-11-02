The annual St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place on Oct. 24, but differently than in years past. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encouraged participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across St. Louis.
One Kirkwood team took to their neighborhood streets to raise funds and awareness and honor those affected by the disease. Kirkwood residents Jason Bean and Michael Donnelly, who are board members for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, were joined by 30-plus family members and friends as they walked between their neighborhoods in Kirkwood donning purple shirts, banners and flags. The two teams raised over $4,750 for the St. Louis Walk.