Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, has partnered with the St. Louis Cardinals by making a $10,000 donation to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The presentation was made at the July 31 St. Louis Cardinals game. The donation will help pay for all adoptions in the month of August, including lifesaving services like heart worm treatment, surgeries, medications and more. On Aug. 1, Raising Cane’s held an onsite pet adoption event at its restaurant located at 4320 Hampton Ave. The first 100 people to sign a Stray Rescue pet adoption waiver at the event received two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game.
“I am excited to be in the flourishing St. Louis community and we are honored to donate to such an important local cause,” Graves said. “We are proud to support pet welfare efforts across the country and here in St. Louis with Stray Rescue.”
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a nation-wide franchise with area locations in Kirkwood, Des Peres, Maplewood, at the Saint Louis Galleria and in the city of St. Louis.