What we found when we arrived at our Big Bend Railroad Club on Tuesday night, Nov. 3, for our monthly open house prompts us to make it clear that club members had nothing to do with it.
Sometime a few days earlier, someone, without our or the railroad’s approval, placed about a dozen Parson and Lanihan campaign posters on the property. As a 501(c)(3) charity, we are prohibited from supporting or showing preferences toward any political person, party or proposal. To do so would mean the loss of our charity recognition from the IRS and possibly even a penalty. We did not give anyone permission to place these signs, nor did the railroad, which still owns the property our building sits on.
A few years ago, someone placed one or two political signs on the property that we promptly removed before someone thought they were ours. It is clear that these signs cannot be placed without the landowner’s (or business operator’s) permission, and not on public-use land. The IRS has strict rules governing what certain charities can and cannot do when it comes to politics, and taking sides or hosting political functions are prohibited. Whoever placed these signs needs to read the rules before you break them.
Kenneth Rimmel
Big Bend Railroad Club, Inc.
8833 Big Bend Blvd.