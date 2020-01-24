After 30 years of operating in the basement of what is now the Hough Technology Learning Center at 106 Sappington Road, The Kirkwood Railroad Association may be in need of a new home.
Club President Richard Leber said members were recently informed by school district officials that the growing district is now in need of the 900-square-foot basement space. Leber said members feel no animosity toward the school district, which has allowed the model railroaders to operate in the space at a “minimal fee” for three decades.
Unless school officials change their minds, Leber said club members will have to pack up their displays and move out.
“Ideally, we would love to stay here, but we may need another space,” Leber said. “We appreciate the district needing space, and we understand if we have to move, but it won’t be an easy move. The railroad is built into the room.”
Anyone with a permanent space to offer the Kirkwood Railroad Association can contact Richard Leber at 314-962-3362. The model railroaders run trains for the public the first Thursday of each month, from 7 to 9 p.m.