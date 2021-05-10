Congratulations to the Webster Groves School District administration and school board on the approval of an equity-focused social studies curriculum. Far from being “leftist,” as claimed by some opponents, this curriculum is progressive.
An overarching goal of education is to prepare young people to live in the world. Achieving this goal is not possible when the current curriculum fails to address the realities of the world. Racial inequality and systemic racism are realities that need to be acknowledged and addressed. Denying or ignoring it will not change it. Reality cannot be addressed by curriculum based on a white narrative.
To be effective, the curriculum must integrate the history of inequity and racism using the voices of those who experience it. This curriculum integrates those voices, and in doing so, increases understanding of racial inequity and systemic racism and its impact.
Racism is a learned behavior reenforced by biased educational curriculum. The Missouri state legislature is opposed to needed curriculum reform and expressed the intention of banning any such efforts. These efforts must be challenged.
Jim Allen
Webster Groves