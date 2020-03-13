“I believe that white progressives cause the most daily damage to people of color” says Robin DiAngelo in her book “White Fragility.” Discussion starter, for sure. But what is needed to cure our broken system is discussion + education + love + understanding + empathy + action = relationships and repair (reparations).
I’ve just completed a deep dive, five-month course called “Sacred Ground.” This course, sponsored by the Episcopal Church, is part of its long-term commitment to racial healing, reconciliation and justice. Our time centered on film, intensive reading and small group discussions.
It’s important to note that this has been a 400-plus year path to get us here so it won’t be solved overnight. The intentional systems that have been assembled will be very hard to dismantle but lead to one overarching and undeniable result: advantages have been given to one group of people while holding back another group of people.
If you are a denier that white people are currently the beneficiaries of such systems, let me point to only two sobering local statistics. 1) A child born in 63106 near the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood can expect to live 18 fewer years that a child born in 63105 (Clayton); 2) The infant death rate in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area is 300% higher for African Americans than whites.
Most of us are not mean people. We are good people who do mean things because we are trapped in a system that treats people meanly. For systemic racism to really be eliminated, it will not be accomplished by ridding our nation, state or locality of ignorant bigots. Unfortunately, those people will always exist. It will be accomplished by good people doing something to educate themselves on the truth and to tear down, and stop participating in, the systems that unfairly affect people of color’s health, housing, wealth, employment, mass incarceration and education.
Webster Groves