Racial strife and equity issues are on the front burner of the primary race for St. Louis County Executive. However, none of the candidates are showing any enthusiasm for protesters’ calls to “Defund the Police” at demonstrations.
There are three Democratic candidates vying for St. Louis County’s top spot in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4: incumbent Sam Page, County Assessor Jake Zimmerman and Mark Mantovani, who came very close to toppling Steve Stenger as county executive in a 2018 primary.
“In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, former President Barack Obama called on all of us to come together to turn our anguish into action,” Zimmerman said. “St. Louis County must answer this call. It’s time to stop denying that there is racism in policing, as our new county police chief did before the county council. We have to stop denying what’s happening. That’s the first step.
“George Floyd died because he was Black,” Zimmerman continued. “The Forward Through Ferguson report on The State of Police Reform reports that in Missouri, Blacks are incarcerated at almost four times the rate of whites. It is time for St. Louis County to declare that being non-white is not a crime, let alone a justification for homicide. ”
Mantovani said with the death of Floyd, the nation has seen another horrifying reminder of the continuing existence of aggressive and violent racism, and also the “unacceptable police brutality in our society.”
“Like many others, I have felt sadness, frustration, anger and outrage," Mantovani said. “Every white American — in fact, every American — has to recognize that we have the obligation to stop racial injustice and now. Behavior like this has persisted down through the centuries of American history, and it must not be ignored, swept under the rug, nor allowed to continue.”
Incumbent Page said Floyd's death has been a catalyst for action on equity and justice. He said St. Louis County is acting and not simply reacting.
“Before the murder of George Floyd, my administration was focused on equity. It remains focused on equity,” Page said. “There is a national conversation happening that is long overdue. We must continue to recognize the drastically different experiences that our public safety system provides our residents.
“The National Guard was in St. Louis for the first days of the protests. I asked them to stay away from the crowds and to not bear arms,” Page continued. “I do not believe more guns in a situation automatically makes people safer. I do believe it is important to be prepared and to stop crimes. Looting and protesting are different. Protesting is not a crime. Looting is always a crime — and it will not be tolerated. ”
A Review of Policing
Mantovani said while the definition of the term “defund the police” varies, he is opposed to defunding the police.
“Only three years ago, our county residents voted overwhelmingly to expand our community’s investment in the county police,” Mantovani said. “Everyone agrees that police brutality is unacceptable. A thoughtful review of policing policies, de-escalation training, enhancing skills, greater engagement of police in the community are all in order. Every survey suggests county residents consider crime to be one of our region’s biggest challenges. In light of the county’s growing homicide and crime rates, the recommendation for fewer police officers is a non-starter for me.”
County Assessor Zimmerman said he sees three parallel priorities to make progress on racial issues and policing.
“We need to reduce the killing and shooting by police of civilians. We need to address the racial disparities in policing. We need leadership that can work across racial and geographic lines,” Zimmerman said. “We need leadership that will ask tough questions. Leadership that believes the status quo cannot be tolerated for even one more minute. It will focus on policy as well as programs and practices to ensure we can systematically identify problem areas and fix them, improving continuously until racial equity in policing is no longer a lofty goal, but a reality.”
Page insists his administration has more than just a plan to reform police operations and the criminal justice system, and that it has already taken action.
“I fully support community policing, and even before former President Obama challenged police departments to adopt his ‘8 Can’t Wait’ policies, our force had already implemented them,” Page said. “I also engaged a founder of the Black Lives Matter PAC to provide anti-bias training to our police officers, from first-year officers to top brass. Over three days, he worked with more than 250 officers, helping them break down their biases and teaching strategies to overcome them. Training isn’t enough on its own, but it’s progress and we’ll build on it.”
More Police Accountability
Page said he supports a thoughtfully trained police department that is accountable for its actions and interactions, and has appointed four county residents to create a new majority on the police board to ensure that.
“The police board has appointed a new chief, Mary Barton, the first female police chief our county has ever had,” Page said. “I look forward to working with Chief Barton to build a culture of excellence within the department.”
Mantovani said he believes that Page could do much more to exercise constructive leadership in the area of policing, criminal justice reform and responding to increasing protests.
“I am generally appreciative of the efforts of those who have spoken up and demonstrated,” Mantovani said. “At the same time, I condemn the rioting and destruction of private businesses and property orchestrated by a minority of those in the streets. There is legitimate frustration many feel at this moment, but there is no justification for looting, setting fires or attacking the majority of police who work every day to serve the public with integrity, protecting innocent persons and property rights.”
Zimmerman said he has a detailed plan for criminal justice reform that can be accessed on his website.
“Our criminal justice system must work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected,” Zimmerman said. “I will work to end racial profiling and ensure our police department provides the best training and is accountable to the communities they serve.”