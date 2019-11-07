Hoping not to let a good piece of art hop away, the Webster Groves City Council on Nov. 5 agreed to pursue acquisition of artist Catharine Magel’s “Earth Rabbit” sculpture for the city.
Mayor Gerry Welch said the artwork, which stands at almost 12 feet in height, could be placed somewhere in the city, such as the sculpture garden at the intersection of Kirkham and Gore avenues. That garden already includes Magel’s mosaic flower and bird sculpture called “Inflorescence.”
Magel’s website notes that “Earth Rabbit” was designed for First Night in St. Louis as the first permanent sculpture for this event. It had originally been located in the Arts and Entertainment District on the corner of Grand and Washington boulevards in St. Louis.
Welch said the sculpture later was gifted to the University of Missouri-St. Louis but has since been in storage in Normandy for four years.
“This is the artist’s signature, iconic piece,” Welch said. “Catharine would be excited to have her signature piece in her hometown of Webster Groves.”
The council will continue discussions on obtaining the piece, Welch said.