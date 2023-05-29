Summer is right around the corner. For our family, that also means a vacation is right around the corner.
It’s the one time of year where we can all just relax and mentally regroup. I’m always happy to hear that the kids are excited for another visit to our favorite little island. It’s in Florida, but I promised some locals I wouldn’t share the location. They just don’t want the island to become over developed and lose its small, beach-town feel.
The first time we went, we were offered a very inexpensive house to stay at through one of the Times’ former employees. My wife and I fell in love with the island, and we’ve basically been going ever since. After that first trip we started socking money away so we could be sure to go again the following year.
So many great memories:
There was the year of Tropical Storm Alberto. We’d been tracking the weather for a few days and knew it was coming. We were at a store when we heard the owner voice his displeasure that authorities were closing the island. The weather forecasts were calling for 50 mph winds, which didn’t sound all that bad to us. We talked with some neighbors who own homes there and they convinced us we would be safe if we didn’t leave the island. So we didn’t.
The bridge to the island was closed, and we were stuck there for about two days — it was outstanding! We watched local surfers taking advantage of the bigger-than-normal waves. We stayed up late and for the first time ever, finished a full game of monopoly as a family. We even learned, firsthand, the difference between wind gusts and sustained winds.
The storm broke just in time for a full moon. They even opened the lighthouse for a full moon viewing from up top.
Then there was the year of COVID. We had a reservation in place since the beginning of 2020, but eventually Florida shut down due to the pandemic.
Time was ticking. Would we get to go or not? If they didn’t open Florida, we’d get refunded. If they did open Florida and we didn’t go, we’d lose most of what we paid. All the while, I was trying to figure out if I could purchase the newspaper and get it back up and running. To say I needed the break would be an understatement.
Just three days before our check-in date, Florida was opened for business. We were thrilled beyond belief. I wish I could have gifted that feeling to everyone.
I tried to time the drive as best as I could to get there close to sunset. My wife snapped the photo above as we crossed the bridge to the island. The sun hit the horizon just as we got to the end of the bridge. It felt like it was meant to be.
One of the best years was when the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019. For the first time ever, I watched a Blues game on vacation and we got a great family pic on the beach wearing our jerseys.
For me, vacations aren’t as much about where I’m going as they are about being together with the family, void of all the trappings of the daily grind. We forego all the latest gadgets and live a relatively frugal lifestyle ... all to ensure this one week of the year.
It’s well worth it.