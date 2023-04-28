Volk, R. David, Aug. 27, 1925 — April 14, 2023, a prominent figure in the construction industry, passed away on April 14, 2023, at the age of 97 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Henry and Constance Volk. In 1940, Mr. Volk went to live with his aunt and uncle, Mildred and Henry Chadeayne in St. Louis.
Mr. Volk attended John Burroughs High School and received his degree in civil engineering from Yale University. As a young man, he was a bright athlete and enjoyed football, Mr. Volk rugby and basketball.
He joined the Navy and proudly served during the Korean War on the USS Leary as Lieutenant. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Patricia Mahan, in 1949. They were married for 56 years.
After his time in the Navy, Mr. Volk began his career in construction. Mr. Volk was the construction project manager for Busch Stadium II, finished in 1966. In 1967, he founded Volk Construction Company, a successful business that built projects throughout the region for owners including BJC Healthcare, Washington University, and the Federal Reserve Bank, among others. In 1995, David Volk, Jr. was named president and CEO of Volk Construction Company. Mr. Volk remained chairman of the board.
Volk Construction Company was awarded the General Contractor of the Year six times by the American Subcontractor Association — Midwest Division. Mr. Volk was also the recipient of the prestigious Associated General Contractors of St. Louis Award for recognition of his outstanding contributions. He served on numerous boards of charitable organizations. Mr. Volk was loved, admired, and respected by all. A mentor and role model to many, he touched hundreds of people with his generosity, integrity, honesty, and love of the construction industry.
Mr. Volk was known for his snappy attire with his notable-colored jackets, ties and socks. His sudoku skills and quick wit were unmatched. He had a wide range of hobbies including playing cards, fly fishing, and rooting for the Cardinals. He was a long-time member of Westborough Country Club and the Missouri Athletic Club.
In his later years he met his companion, Jackie Frerichs, and they spent several winters together in Palm Desert, where he avidly played his favorite sport — golf. He lived and loved life to the fullest. He loved God, family, work, travel, and play.
Mr. Volk is survived by his sister, Greta Kadel; his children, David Volk Jr. (Donna), Julie Thorpe (Kevin), and Greta Talen (Bruce); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mahan; and his brothers, Roland Volk and Kenneth Volk.
Mr. Volk was buried in a private ceremony at Jefferson Barracks on April 19, 2023.
Mr. Volk was a lifelong active member of Ladue Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Ladue Chapel, 9450 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124, on April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Myositis Association at 6950 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 370, Columbia, MD 21046. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.