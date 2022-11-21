I sat in my boss’s office, eyes brimming with tears, as he explained why he was writing me up. He sternly informed me that this documentation would be a permanent record in my file. In my humiliated stupor, all my poor little brain could think was, “Oh God, I have a file? I wonder where they keep it.”
At that point, I was 22 and had been an assistant teacher at a preschool for a couple of months. This was my first time in a classroom and the utter lack of control I felt while trying to manage a class of 3-year-olds left my nervous system frayed. I felt permanently agitated. I hated waking up every morning knowing that I had to spend eight hours of my day feeling desperately inept.
As it turns out, it’s actually quite difficult to be bad at your job. I did not yet have the tools to be a good teacher, nor did I have the wherewithal to ask for help. I just put my head down and kept fighting, assuming I could muscle my way through.
But as I sat in that office, reckoning with the fact that I had just made such an egregious mistake that I had to be formally written up, I could feel reality slamming into me.
A few weeks later, I resigned. Although this was undoubtedly the right choice for me, I carried a nearly unbearable amount of shame about quitting. It still feels deeply embarrassing. I’ve been contemplating this a lot lately because I want to teach my kids how to quit well.
While staying is absolutely the right choice sometimes, because it teaches persistence and loyalty, sometimes quitting is the healthier option. There’s this pervasive mindset in our culture: “If you signed up for it, you stick with it.”
But, I think we need to acknowledge the ugly underbelly of this philosophy is that we attach shame to quitting when we tell our kids that staying is the only option of which we approve. I don’t want my kids to always tolerate pain just for the sake of commitment. I don’t want them to stay in toxic career paths, relationships or life circumstances just because quitting feels equivalent to failing.
I’d rather they have practice looking upstream and discerning whether the source of their suffering is worthy of the damage being done. I don’t know how to do this with my kids yet, but if I could go back and talk to my younger self, here’s what I would tell her: Staying and allowing yourself to get marred by a commitment does not make you more admirable or worthy. Sometimes the most honorable thing you can do is quit so that you can move forward.