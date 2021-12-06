The traffic estimates for Douglass Hill presented at a recent meeting seem unrealistically low. With 753 new housing units proposed for this 15-acre site, is it realistic to expect only 400 trips in the morning rush hour and another 400 in the evening rush hour? Assuming there are 1-2 cars for each new unit, that would mean about 1,200 additional vehicles in the area. If there are one or two working members per household who drive to and from work, that would mean about 1,200 people leaving in the morning and an equal number returning home in the evening. That would total about 2,400 trips per day just in the rush hours, making the estimate of 800 presented by SG Collaborative seem way too low.
I would also remind the city council that approving this project would destroy Red Lamore’s Auto Body business and the Gym Center, which provides gymnastic training for some 1,200 students. I urge the city council to vote “no.”
Alec Hill
Webster Groves