This letter is in response to recent letters written by two graduates of Webster Groves High School who expressed a similar dissatisfaction with their educational experiences at Webster Groves High.
I am a parent of two daughters (twins) who graduated from WGHS in 2019. I would have preferred that they write their own letters describing their experiences while in high school and urged them to do so; however, they are busy college students with other things to focus on and respectfully declined. Thus, I feel compelled to provide my perspective on how they fared at WGHS.
Ms. Stoner and Ms. Osburn (authors of the recent letters) indicated they were not prepared for college as a result of attending WGHS. Both of my daughters, who are now juniors in college, have felt very well prepared for the curricula in their majors — one in nursing at a mid-sized private university and the other in engineering at a large state university.
They took care, with guidance from their teachers and counselors at school, as well as parents, to choose classes each semester that were recommended, provided some challenge and that interested them. They were able to take college credit classes and some AP courses that transferred to their colleges, worked hard to get decent ACT scores and received a number of scholarship offers from a variety of schools. The same was true for many of their classmates.
I wonder if the real intent of these recent letters was to complain about “social agendas and politics taking precedence over education,” rather than the objective quality of academics at WGHS. It seems suspiciously coincidental with recent events and conflicts among parents, school boards and politicians over what should — or shouldn’t — be taught in school and even which books should be allowed in school libraries.
Therese Booth
Webster Groves