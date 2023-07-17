I am writing to express my profound unease upon witnessing the overwhelmingly male presence of the two Pro-Life groups at the Webster Groves Fourth of July parade. This sight left me questioning the actual reasons behind their opposition to abortion and the implications it has for women’s reproductive rights.
If these men genuinely oppose abortion, they should take practical steps to prevent unintended pregnancies, like using contraceptives such as vasectomies and condoms. By embracing these options, they can show a genuine commitment to their cause and take responsibility for their role in reproductive matters.
The disproportionate representation of men in these groups casts doubt on the validity of their advocacy. The abortion debate primarily affects women, so it’s concerning to see men promoting beliefs that predominantly impact women’s lives. This disconnect exposes the power dynamics at play in discussions about reproductive rights.
By highlighting this disconnect, we shed light on the central issue of the abortion debate — the control and autonomy over women’s bodies. Reproductive choices should belong to those directly affected by them.
While they have the right to express their beliefs, the optics of their efforts certainly raise questions about their actual goal.
Jeff Rifkin
Webster Groves