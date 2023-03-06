I sure hope Jamie Hasemeier’s shoulder is doing OK after all that patting on her and the city council’s back (Mailbag, Feb. 24).
Truth be told, Webster Groves is in deep financial trouble compared to surrounding communities. When you are reviewing the city charter and relying on federal money to keep the city afloat, that is not a good situation. As has been pointed out before, continued deficit spending is putting Webster in a dangerous situation. This is why we had only one fire truck for awhile. This is why our schools are no longer in the top five in the state, and not even in the top 20 now.
I still do not understand how seven people (city council) can veto a multi-million dollar project that would have helped Webster keep up. This project should have been voted on by all citizens of Webster Groves, not just a few who were concerned about traffic in front of their homes or maybe the buildings were a few feet too tall.
I sure hope that the “courageous leadership” that Jamie Hasemeier is bragging about will finally wake up and do something to bring in revenue besides raising my taxes. The leadership of this city has not given the citizens of Webster much to see for a very long time.
Gary J. Gray
Webster Groves