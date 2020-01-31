I was intrigued by Claudette Klein’s recent comments, “Who Am I To Deny Their Expertises?” True, almost everything we consume today is affected in some way by science. It is a fact of life, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t question it. That is the essence of science, it is always to be questioned!
Daily we learn that pain killers can be dangerous and deadly. Along with opioids easily obtainable pain medicines are suspect. Their efficacy was researched, peer reviewed and promoted by scientists and prescribed by those we trust the most, doctors!
We also hear daily that to prevent climate change we must stop carbon dioxide emissions. This idea has apparently been well researched, peer reviewed and promoted by scientists and prescribed by those we trust the least, politicians! This reality should jolt us into asking serious questions.
All scientists don’t think the same any more than all doctors, lawyers or engineers do. So, who and what are we to believe? History teaches us that even if 99% may agree on something at some point in time it doesn’t mean that it will always remain the same. If it were true we should still believe that the earth is flat.
Science is an integral part of our life today and so is readily available and abundant information. Rather than relying solely on the truths of others there is no good reason not to question and seek our own!
Warson Woods