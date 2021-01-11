He didn’t have to do it. No one would have noticed if he didn’t. When my friend, Ms. Osceola Thurman, passed on July 21, 2020, we held a modest service in Bopp Chapel for family and friends. In the chapel was a large spray of flowers from The Village Bar and Restaurant. Mark Disper, the owner and manager there, had taken the time to remember his only 108-year-old customer.
No business model has been harder hit by the pandemic than the restaurant/bar business. The Village Bar is no exception, and is struggling to keep its personnel and clients. It’s still viable, but “cash flow” has been greatly altered. Yet in the middle of all of this, Mark Disper continues to run full-page color ads in the back of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, helping to keep another important business alive. He doesn’t have to do it. No one would have noticed if he didn’t.
It’s quality people like this who build and maintain a community.
Michael C. Kearney
Kirkwood