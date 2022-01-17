I am writing to express a different viewpoint from neighbors who have expressed concerns about the Webster Groves School District.
There are several examples I want to present that indicate the quality of the school district is quite high. First are test scores. The Missouri test scores from 2019 indicate our district is close, and in some cases, exceeds Kirkwood, which is considered an excellent school district. Clayton, which is considered one of the best school districts in the country, spends much more money and is more affluent than Webster, yet is not significantly ahead of us.
Second, COVID school closings affected schools and their students in a negative manner. Without debating the policy of school closings, at-home (virtual) schooling was not nearly as effective, particularly for more disadvantaged students. Test scores from 2020 reflect this problem. Nevertheless, Webster ranked close to other relevant school districts. Similarly, complaints about a decline in enrollment are based on the COVID pandemic. All public schools saw declines in enrollment when parents enrolled students in private schools that remained open.
Letter writers have also complained that the schools are spending too much time on non-academic subjects such as mental health check-ins. The mental health of students is critical to academic success. Children checking in every day describing the state of their mental health is considered an educational best practice, teaches students to get in touch with their feelings and may prevent suicides or other difficult mental health outcomes.
Finally, neighbors have complained about the racial achievement gap in the schools. That is a problem that has existed for some time. The schools have worked hard to address the problem, which is not unique to our school system. Student achievement in general is highly dependent on the home environment and support from families. Schools can only do so much when there may be personal problems or insecurities in the families.
Paul Dribin
Webster Groves