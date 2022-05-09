Mr. Harrison is either naive or intellectually challenged (Mailbag, April 22). Oh yes, let’s sit down and talk with Putin. How did that work when he invaded Georgia or Crimea, or now Ukraine? Let’s just wait until he invades Poland or Finland. Putin has proven he won’t stop — he has to be stopped.
Yes, I feel strongly about it and yes, I served in the military so that Americans like Mr. Harrison have the right to their opinions, no matter how illogical. It is obvious Mr. Harrison didn’t. I, too, have seen enough dead U.S. soldiers, but sometimes it is necessary. No, the people of Ukraine don’t want war, but they had no choice — they were invaded. Contrary to Mr. Harrison’s statement, numerous polls have indicated that some 70% of the Russian people back Putin and his invasion. Following Mr. Harrison’s strategy will guarantee the movie he referred to will be called “Death and Destruction While We Chatted,” or maybe, “We Didn’t Think He Would Do It.”
Dennis Kelley
Kirkwood