Mr. William Harrison’s sentiments in his April 22 letter stating a negotiated peace is the only answer for Ukraine is certainly understandable. Wars breed death, destruction and atrocities. Perhaps early on, negotiations may have been a solution. Now, however, there are salient issues that need consideration.
Current history parallels pre-World War II history. The nations were war weary from World War I. The influenza pandemic was still fresh in people’s minds. World economies had collapsed during the Depression. Authoritarian leaders had risen and seized power.
This milieu was the background for antiwar sentiments in the United States, and a weak, cowardly appeasement to Hitler that led to the world being set aflame, whereas a strong response would have stopped him, saving the ghastly costs of World War II.
Had a criminal thug attempted to steal Mr. Harrison’s home, indiscriminately murdered his family and threatened police with retaliation if they tried to intervene, would Mr. Harrison negotiate?
Magnify this individual scenario to national levels. It should be obvious that Putin’s attempted theft of a sovereign nation cannot be dealt with by negotiations. If Putin obtains any piece of Ukraine, a dangerous precedent would be set that should alarm and be a grave concern to all free countries. Therefore, this is not solely a Ukrainian problem, but a world problem. It is not only Ukraine’s fight — it is ours also, unless we want to set the stage for far greater state aggression from not only Russia, but also China and other nations with unrestrained authoritarian leaders, as was the case in World War II.
Finally, how can any decent people stand by watching a vicious attack on an innocent without joining the fray? Presently, we are fighting this war by proxy. We are holding the coat of a little guy, giving him a club while he fights a huge bully armed with an ax, and shouting encouragement while keeping at an arms length.
Gary Tash, M.D.
St. Louis