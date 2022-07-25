Dr. Maren Pratt grew up right here in St. Louis. (We know what you’re wondering, Ursuline Academy!) Dr. Pratt now offers dental care to children of all ages, abilities, and healthcare needs out of her pediatric practice in Warson Woods. Just as children see a pediatrician for medical care, Dr. Pratt is specially trained in pediatric oral health. “Throughout my training, I was able to work in many different clinical and practice environments,” said Pratt. “I chose to open my own office so I could draw from all these experiences and create a dental home for kids that reflected how I’d want to treat my own child and to be able to tailor dental visits to meet every child’s needs.”
Greentree Pediatric Dentistry understands the unique needs of children when it comes to their oral health. Dr. Pratt and her team meet children for the first time in their unique “care room,” where children will become acquainted with all the tools used to keep teeth healthy.
Nervous children may experience their dental exam right on their parents’ lap, or explore the office as they make their way to a dental chair. Other unique features include sensory boards and weighted blankets. No appointment feels rushed. Dr. Pratt insists as much times as needed be given to appointments, especially for anxious children and children with special healthcare needs. Dr. Pratt is on staff at Mercy Hospital and Cardinal Glennon, she is also adjunct faculty at the SLU Pediatric Dentistry residency program, and serves on Mercy Hospital’s Craniofacial/Cleft Palate Team.
“I love seeing parents happily surprised with how well their child’s first dental visit went,” she said. “They’re so happy to see their child have a positive experience and witness how an office and team dedicated to children can put even the most anxious child at ease and work toward successful and confident dental visits for patients and parents.”
10049 Manchester Rd. • Warson Woods • 314-671-4019