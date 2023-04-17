I would like to applaud the author of the letter, “Focus On Reality,” from last week’s issue.
As a resident of Webster Groves, I agree wholeheartedly that this type of ideology should not be promulgated in our school system. I find it absolutely unacceptable that a middle school administration, paid by our tax dollars, should seek to manipulate the young minds of our kids through this type of sneaky lesson programming. They have no business pushing a political view in our schools.
I urge all parents to make their voices heard, and to make it known that our school system is not the place for this type of one-sided transgender ideology.
Steven M. Love
Webster Groves