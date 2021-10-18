I am terrified that the “Big Lie” regarding the 2020 election is causing millions of Americans to believe that the 2020 election was stolen despite no evidence. This lie is an attack on the core of American democracy.
Trump incited the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6 after trying in vain to pressure various folks like Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” more votes in his favor.
Even William Barr found no evidence of wide spread election corruption.
Election fraud allegations have also been dismissed by a succession of judges and state election officials in several states and as well as the Homeland Security Department.
There was more than one audit in Arizona. Biden still won. Yet, the lie continues to grow and spread.
This trend endangers future elections no matter who the winner is.
I am pleading with Republicans of integrity to push back against all of this deception and misinformation. And for all of us to contact our senators and representatives. Our constitutional republic depends on voices raised for truth.
Dee Mehl Ban
Des Peres