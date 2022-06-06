With sunny weather and beautiful days ahead, many Webster-Kirkwood residents are looking for ways to spend more time outdoors with their canine companions. Two area dog parks may be just what they need to enjoy the dog days of summer.
Kitun Dog Park, maintained by the city of Sunset Hills, as well as privately-owned Treecourt Unleashed Dog Adventure Park in Kirkwood, both offer opportunities to socialize pups off-leash — and for humans, an opportunity to meet other dog lovers.
“Kitun is like one big happy family,” said Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Brown. “I compare it to sports. If you and I play soccer together, we have a common interest. Here, that common interest is dogs.”
Kitun Dog Park, located at 12343 Eddie and Park Road, is a four-acre, fenced-in area separated into sections for large dogs and small dogs with a training area in the center. For an annual fee of $50 ($65 for non-residents), members receive a gate code to access the dog park from 7:30 a.m. until dusk most days, with the exception of Thursday morning for maintenance. Members are also invited to the park’s numerous special activities, including costume parties and contests, live music events and dog-themed vendor markets.
The park has close to 400 family memberships, which includes around 1,000 dogs. One of those dogs is Abby, a 3-year-old miniature Golden Doodle who has been visiting Kitun since she was a young pup. Her owner, Jim Alferman, said Kitun Dog Park has been essential in socializing Abby and allowing her to burn off energy.
“Abby loves going to the dog park. When I pull in, she starts yapping because she knows where she is and she’s excited,” said Alferman. “Dogs are just like people. They need interaction. Abby has quite a few friends there and I love seeing her interact with them.”
But it’s not just Alferman’s dog making friends at Kitun. One of the other benefits, he said, is the wealth of human friendships he’s made over the years.
“They come from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences and they’re very kind,” he said of the people who frequent Kitun. “One time, we were going to do our first trip without Abby. I was talking with the others at the park and I said I wasn’t sure if my dog sitter was going to make it. A very nice woman said, ‘If he can’t watch Abby on Saturday, I’d be glad to.’ I didn’t even know her name at the time, but that’s how the other dog owners are.”
To become a member of Kitun Dog Park, interested parties must fill out an application and submit current vaccination records and proof of spay/neuter records to the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd. For more information, visit www.sunset-hills.com.
Treecourt Unleashed Dog Adventure Park
When Treecourt Swim Club closed in 2006, Wayne Hubb knew he’d need to get creative with how to use his family’s land. The shady 12-acre site at 2499 Marshall Road in Kirkwood was resurrected as Treecourt Unleashed Dog Adventure Park in 2009.
Treecourt offers a monthly membership for $45, with discounts offered for quarterly ($130) and annual ($445) memberships.
The sprawling dog park features a walking trail through lush, natural scenes, and rest stations for humans with less energy than their furry friends. Dogs can run free in this enormous space with plenty of varying terrains to keep them busy. Hubb said it’s all part of letting pets feel in control, with lots of room to move around.
“An off-leash space is really unique. It’s what they’ve been waiting for,” he said. “When dogs are walking on a leash in the neighborhood, there’s a lot of miscommunication with body language. A lot of times, people feel their dog is aggressive, but once you give them the chance to understand and interact with the other dogs, it’s very natural. They don’t often get that opportunity.”
Hubb, who grew up with animals, said he understands dogs well. So do his co-managers, 100-pound mixed breed Dutchess and Chihuahua mix Fox. Together, these three evaluate the temperament of new members before they are allowed in.
“My dogs are really bossy. They’re not at the park to play — they like to greet and keep everybody safe,” he said. “My dogs have a way of communicating that this is their land. They communicate what they feel the other dogs need to know. Once the dog feels they’ve been greeted and accepted by my dogs, they let their guard down and then it’s off to the races at that point.”
Once approved by the welcoming committee, dogs are free to interact. Hubb said his park is “typically underutilized,” leaving wide open spaces for each canine to feel like a king.
Dana Stilwell has been taking her dogs to Treecourt for over a decade. Her current pack consists of five dogs of various sizes and ages — Pekingese mix Oliver, Schnauzer mix Avie, Pug mix Bruce, Chihuahua mix Yoda and “mystery dog” Stewie. Each of her dogs enjoys the dog park in their own way.
“The whole ride there is miserable because they’re all moving around, but once we get there they take off at breakneck speed,” said Stilwell. “They get to go through every terrain — dirt, grass, mulch, rock. There’s hills they can run up and you can see the joy in their faces as they do. There’s a cut-down tree for dogs to climb on, and there’s a water feature during the summer time.”
For Stilwell, much of the draw of Treecourt is its size, which allows all her dogs to do their own thing. Stilwell said she enjoys walking the perimeter without leashes tugging her in different directions. She also enjoys the thoughtful touches from the constant upkeep of the park to the parking lot, painted blue to keep the surface cool for tender paws.
Hubb, who spends his days surveying the park with Duchess and Fox, said he tries to learn all his visitors by name — both canine and human. Though he never imagined owning a dog park before starting up Treecourt, he considers it meant to be.
“I really had no idea how social dogs truly are,” he said. “That’s the most rewarding thing about it — seeing the dogs interacting and making the most of their day.”
For more information about Treecourt, visit tinyurl.com/mvbcthsu.