Visit the National Museum of Transportation on Saturday, May 15, for the 12th annual Pumpers and Pistons Truck Show, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The show will feature antique, classic and late-model fire, police, military, commercial, construction, specialty and recovery vehicles. Learn about emergency vehicles and the crews that keep the community safe. Enjoy hands-on activities like water pumping from fire trucks, and participate in educational and safety activities.
The National Museum of Transportation is located at 2933 Barrett Station Road. Visit www.tnmot.org or call 314-965-6212 for more information.